Light plane crashes in Whitehorse neighbourhood

Whitehorse emergency crews rushed to Whistle Bend late in the afternoon on Nov. 9 in response to a light aircraft that had made a hard landing in a snow bank beside Casca Boulevard.

The plane could be seen crashed and buried up to its underbelly in snow as crews detoured traffic away from the area.

A small aircraft has made an emergency landing along Casca Blvd. No injuries. Please avoid this area if possible. Area restricted. — Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services (@WhitehorseFire1) November 9, 2022

Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services took to Twitter to ask people to avoid the area. They stated that no injuries have been reported.

(Jim Elliot)