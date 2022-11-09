Emergency crews responded to a light aircraft crash in Whitehorse’s Whistle Bend neighbourhood on Wednesday Nov. 9. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Light plane crashes in Whitehorse neighbourhood

Plane missed houses and touched down alongside Casca Boulevard.

Whitehorse emergency crews rushed to Whistle Bend late in the afternoon on Nov. 9 in response to a light aircraft that had made a hard landing in a snow bank beside Casca Boulevard.

The plane could be seen crashed and buried up to its underbelly in snow as crews detoured traffic away from the area.

Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services took to Twitter to ask people to avoid the area. They stated that no injuries have been reported.

