Library fire halts school day at Christ the King Elementary

Department of Education spokesperson says fire was extinguished quickly. Classes to resume tomorrow

A fire in the library halted the school day at Christ The King Elementary School in Whitehorse on Wednesday, Oct. 11 (Google Maps Image)

A fire in the library at a Whitehorse elementary school led to an early end to the school day.

According to a Yukon Department of Education representative, the fire department recommended that students be sent home after quickly extinguishing a fire in the library at Christ the King Elementary in Whitehorse.

The Education department rep said students and staff at the school followed emergency procedures, leaving the building.

Although the fire was extinguished, parents and guardians were still called to pick students up at the fire department’s recommendation.

School officials are working with the fire department to ascertain the cause of the fire and what damage was caused.

Classes are expected to resume as usual tomorrow.

(Jim Elliot)