Libraries introduces new digital offerings

As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is introducing new digital services it hopes will expand access to people during COVID-19.

“We all love our local libraries. Now more than ever, it is important to find ways for Yukoners to access services from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said Community Services Minister John Streicker in an email.

Starting Feb. 2, Yukoners visiting the Yukon Public Libraries website can access more e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and magazines.

Both hoopla and RBdigital are online platforms that allow library patrons to access a larger selection of titles for e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines.

Access to LinkedIn Learning allows for library patrons to watch and download online learning modules, including skills such as programming, marketing and accounting.

Kids using the library can now access their own special children-friendly version of the online catalogue to help them find new things to read.

Yukoners can access hoopla, RBdigital and LinkedIn Learning by signing up with a Yukon Public Libraries card and an email address.

The library also announced it has completed COVID-19 renovations at the Whitehorse Public Library, allowing public booking of the meeting room. New restrictions include a 10-person limit and fixed seating to ensure physical distancing.

