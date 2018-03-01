Yukon Liberals project deficits will continue until 2020-21

Copies of the 2018-19 Yukon budget are displayed before the start of a budget lockup in Whitehorse March 1, 2018. (Chris Windeyer/Yukon News)

The Yukon government is projecting a $4.5 million deficit in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Premier Sandy Silver tabled his budget this afternoon in the Yukon legislative assembly.

“A budget should do more than account for the spending of public dollars,” Silver said. “It should be a plan for getting the most from public dollars.”

A deficit of $6.9 million is projected for 2019-20. By 2020-21 the territory will in back in the black, but only barely, with a surplus of $1.8 million.

That means a surplus is forecast just in time for the next election.

The $1.472-billion budget includes $3.5 million for 10 new continuing care beds at the Thomson Centre, $39.7 million in housing work, $9.8 million for Dawson Airport and $6.8 million for a new track and field facility at F.H. Collins.

The 2018 deficit is substantially less than what the government thought it was going to be. This time last year the government was projecting a deficit of approximately $49 million.

In order to meet the projections in this year’s budget, the government is not giving itself much wiggle room. Money spent on operation and maintenance is only slated to get slight increases year-over-year.

In this year’s budget $280 million is budgeted for capital spending. About 40 per cent of that is being spent by the Department of Highways and Public Works.

Money is going to the Kluane Lake School in Burwash Landing, seniors housing in Carmacks, the new French high school and a group home in Whitehorse.

This year $9.8 million is being spent on the Dawson Airport. Of that, $2.4 million is to plan for the paving the runway and the rest is for a new maintenance facility.

The government has promised a “comprehensive review” of the health department, something that came out of recommendations from the territory’s financial advisory panel.

As they hinted earlier this year, the Liberals are planning to spend cash on 10 new continuing care beds in the Thomson Centre. That money is made up of $1.2 million in capital costs and $2.3 million in operating costs.

It’s not clear whether these beds will remain in place after the first phase of the 150-bed continuing care facility opens in Whistle Bend this fall.

The budget provides some idea of how much it will cost to run that building. The government is earmarking $24 million for the opening of the facility, and that’s only to cover a partial year.

There is $11.8 million worth of Yukon money in the budget this year for a redundant fibre optic line. Another $11.1 million will be coming from third parties and Canada, according to the budget.

But the government is being tightlipped on what specifically that money is being spent on. No one has said which route the line will take or how much it will cost overall. Two paths are being considered, one that would remain within Canada and the other connecting to Alaska. Ottawa will have to sign off on either option.

This is the first budget that has a line item for money that will come from legalized cannabis. The Yukon is expecting $387,000 in cannabis tax.

The budget doesn’t include the impact of carbon pricing.

This week’s federal budget does clarify that the carbon tax will take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

Yukon officials estimate the tax will bring in $5 million in the first year, based on a carbon price of $10 per tonne. It’s expected to hit $25 million per year five years later when the carbon levy rises to $50 per tonne.

The finance department predicts the impact on the Yukon economy will be negligible, since the revenue will be returned to residents in the form of a rebate. But officials acknowledge the impact will differ across different sectors of the economy, with sectors that use more energy, such as transportation, facing a higher potential burden.

A federal study analyzing the impact of carbon pricing on household costs is expected in April.

With files from Chris Windeyer

