Jody Overduin, left, organized a group of people to deliver an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report to MP Larry Bagnell’s office in Whitehorse on Oct. 24, falling in step with a national 350.org initiative. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News)

Letter calling for ‘emergency debate’ about climate change delivered to MP Bagnell

The action was part of a national 350.org initiative

A group of 12 Yukoners delivered a signed letter to MP Larry Bagnell’s office, demanding that an “emergency debate” be instigated in the House of Commons in relation to an international climate change report.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released a special report that suggests limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees rather than 2.0 degrees. Doing so, a summary of the report says, could reduce the impacts to land and water environments. It “could reduce the number of people both exposed to climate-related risks and susceptible to poverty by up to several hundred million by 2050.”

The organization 350.org kick-started a national initiative urging people to deliver a copy of the report to their respective MPs.

“We are asking that you pledge that, before the next election, you will propose, champion and support legislation to update Canada’s climate policies and bring them in line with the urgency called for in the IPCC report,” says a copy of the letter that was hand-delivered to Bagnell’s office on Oct. 24.

“We need to strengthen our international climate commitments, stop fossil fuel expansion that scientists keep telling us our climate can’t handle, and build a 100 per cent renewable energy economy that respects Indigenous rights, and works for every single person in Canada,” it says.

Resident Jody Overduin organized the Whitehorse delivery.

“This was a really clear ask, a tangible thing I felt I could do, so I signed up,” she told the News. “Scientists have been warning us for decades about climate change. Whether you believe it or not, the impacts are happening now.”

Overduin wants to see more of a focus on renewable energy in the Yukon, she said.

“We have the potential to change things for the better here. I think change happens more easily here than it could in other areas. I feel like we could be a leading example,” she said.

Leet Mueller, also at the drop-off, said Canadians need to listen to scientists and reflect that in how policies and laws are changed.

“I feel it’s a worldwide change and we all need to be part of it,” she said. “I think (Bagnell) could bring our voice to the federal level and speak to stopping fossil fuels, buying pipelines.”

The letter says a meeting with Bagnell has been scheduled for Oct. 26.

Bagnell told the News it’s “great that people are coming onside with our goal to dramatically cut greenhouse gases.”

Bagnell said there are 15 renewable energy projects found across the territory, including a solar project in Old Crow and windmills near Kluane Lake.

There are “50 huge” projects of that ilk in Canada, Bagnell said.

“I’ll certainly continue to push. I’ve been doing this for two decades now. I’ll let the minister know that people in the Yukon are also interested and supportive in severe cuts in greenhouse gases,” he said.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
About 350 Yukoners are waiting for cataract surgery

Just Posted

Motown modern

Local musician Paris Pick says her new record borrows from funk and soul

Letter calling for ‘emergency debate’ about climate change delivered to MP Bagnell

The action was part of a national 350.org initiative

Yukon Rivermen open season with gauntlet of games

“Getting up to speed on game intensity, the only way to do that is to have games.”

UPDATED: Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower dies unexpectedly

Judge remembered for his balance and diligence, as well as his love for theatre and motorcycles

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Oct. 31

Commentary: Together we can make a difference when it comes to poverty and homelessness

“I paid attention to the people who treated me like a human being”

Liao wins bronze at Huntsman World Senior Games

“Luckily we had good weather this summer so I played lots, I practiced lots — that’s a good thing.”

Letter: The death of the obituary column

Letter

Letter: I can no longer stand by and watch us fail regarding climate change

Letter

Letter: I came in last but I didn’t lose

Letter

Commentary: The Peel deserves 80 per cent permanent protection

CPAWS Yukon in asking for 80 per cent of the land to be given permanent protected

Driving with Jens: Preparing yourself and your vehicle for winter driving

Getting yourself and your vehicle ready for what’s coming

YUKONOMIST: Fracking along the Alaska Highway

You can expect a surge in demand for skilled trades and other workers across Western Canada

Most Read