Legislative assembly sitting extended

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse. Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting instead of 30 days to make up for lost time caused by COVID-19 in the spring. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting.

The extension past the regular 30 days is an effort to make up for lost time that will keep elected officials in the House until Dec. 22.

“Mr. Speaker, we gave much appreciation to the officials, the staff, the contractors, and the media who support the work of this legislative assembly every day, and we came to the determination that a 45-day session will be in the best service of Yukoners,” said Government House Leader Tracy-Anne McPhee, in an address to the House.

In the spring, the sitting of the legislative assembly was ended early due to COVID-19 precautions. The House did not sit during the summer but resumed as scheduled on Oct. 1.

Normally the House sits for 60 days a year over both the spring and fall terms. Even with the maximum extension, the legislature will have sat for only 54 days this year.

The decision was supported unanimously by politicians in the opposition parties.

Liberal MLA Don Hutton was the only MLA to vote “no” on the decision.

