Legal clinic offers advice about sexual harassment in Yukon workplaces

Appointments are available three days a week, both in person and remotely

A free legal clinic providing information to those who have experienced workplace sexual harassment is now open in Whitehorse. (Pixabay Image)

A new effort has been launched to make legal advice more accessible for Yukoners facing sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Yukon Legal Services Society recently opened a clinic with funding assistance from Justice Canada that will offer free and confidential legal advice and information related to workplace sexual harassment.

According to the legal services society, the clinic will be staffed by a senior lawyer. They will be able to provide legal advice up to the point of litigation to those who have experienced or witnessed sexual harassment while at work. General legal advice and information and resources for those who want to keep their workplace free of sexual harassment will also be provided.

Advice provided will focus on the law surrounding workplace sexual harassment, helping clients determine if their concern constitutes harassment, connecting them with local resources and addressing situations that pose an immediate physical or legal threat.

The sexual harassment the new clinic is responding to is a worryingly common concern. Statistics presented by the legal services society, state that more than 20 per cent of women in Canada have been harassed in the workplace, with much of the harassment going unreported and unaddressed.

According to the legal services society, they anticipate being able to offer informational materials and make presentations to the public. Some examples the legal services society provide include draft workplace sexual harassment policies for businesses as well as checklists for carrying out a simple investigation of a workplace harassment complaint.

The clinic is located at #103-2131 2 Ave in Whitehorse. Its staff will be available to meet with clients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday mornings either in person or remotely. Appointments can be made by contacting Lesley McCullough by email at lmcculough@legalaid.yk.ca or by phone at 867-393-6219. Visits to rural Yukon communities are also being planned with a schedule to be announced.

