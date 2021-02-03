Legal challenge against SCAN Act refiled

Celia Wright is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act , after her eviction notice was revoked. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A Whitehorse woman is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act after her eviction notice was revoked.

Celia Wright, 29, was evicted on Dec. 9 with less than a week’s notice. Yukon government officials informed her that SCAN was the authority for her eviction.

Wright’s eviction was delayed to Jan. 31 following legal negotiations. Last week, the petition was refiled after her SCAN eviction was rescinded.

The SCAN Act allows the Yukon government to resolve complaints of alleged illegal activity at a property by serving a five-day notice of eviction, regardless of any existing tenancy agreements.

The petition claims that a section of the SCAN Act violates charter rights to liberty and security. Liberty is noted to encompass personal autonomy, or where one chooses to live. Eviction without accessible alternative housing impairs individuals’ security and safety, the petition argues.

It additionally argues that the SCAN Act inhibits Yukoners from presenting their case fully and fairly. The SCAN procedure is closed, unfair and subjective, the petition argues.

