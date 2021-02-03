Celia Wright is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act , after her eviction notice was revoked. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Celia Wright is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act , after her eviction notice was revoked. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Legal challenge against SCAN Act refiled

A Whitehorse woman is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act after her eviction notice was revoked.

Celia Wright, 29, was evicted on Dec. 9 with less than a week’s notice. Yukon government officials informed her that SCAN was the authority for her eviction.

Wright’s eviction was delayed to Jan. 31 following legal negotiations. Last week, the petition was refiled after her SCAN eviction was rescinded.

The SCAN Act allows the Yukon government to resolve complaints of alleged illegal activity at a property by serving a five-day notice of eviction, regardless of any existing tenancy agreements.

The petition claims that a section of the SCAN Act violates charter rights to liberty and security. Liberty is noted to encompass personal autonomy, or where one chooses to live. Eviction without accessible alternative housing impairs individuals’ security and safety, the petition argues.

It additionally argues that the SCAN Act inhibits Yukoners from presenting their case fully and fairly. The SCAN procedure is closed, unfair and subjective, the petition argues.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Yukon courts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City issued 26 taxi violation tickets in 2020: bylaw services
Next story
Yukon’s reaction to Rendezvous name change ‘unacceptable, frightening:’ society

Just Posted

Yukon’s reaction to Rendezvous name change ‘unacceptable, frightening:’ society

Sourdough Rendezvous Society issued a letter explaining name change; decrying harrassment

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2. Whitehorse’s city staff and council have responded to concerns regarding taxi safety circulating social media and reported by the News last week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City issued 26 taxi violation tickets in 2020: bylaw services

City council and staff addressed recent concerns regarding taxi safety on Jan. 2

The first vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the Yukon held by Clarissa Wall, Health and Social Services communications and social marketing analyst, in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. It is possible that the Yukon will receive a smaller shipment of the vaccine than originally expected after the federal government announced Moderna is cutting back on vaccine delivery numbers next week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Moderna shortage sees Yukon getting fewer vaccine doses than expected

Second doses will go ahead, but the shortage is expected to impact mass vaccine clinic

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 3, 2021

Councillors and the mayor listen to a delegate during a city hall meeting in Whitehorse on June 17, 2019. At council’s Feb. 1 meeting, a recommendation was brought forward that would allow for delegates to speak before council once again, but by phone instead of in person. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Finding new ways to address city council

Delegates may soon be using new platform to reach council members

A haze hangs over downtown Whitehorse on a frigid winter morning. The Whitehorse Fire Department is reminding residents of how to keep their homes safe during extreme cold. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Keeping homes safe through the winter

As Yukoners continue to bundle up against the colder winter temperatures of… Continue reading

Celia Wright is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act , after her eviction notice was revoked. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Legal challenge against SCAN Act refiled

A Whitehorse woman is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities… Continue reading

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 Centennial St. in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3, 2020. City council members were presented with a public hearing report on the proposed rezoning of the lot from the current Residential Single Detached to Residential Multiple Housing (modified) zone during the Feb. 1 meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Concerns expressed over Porter Creek rezoning

Eight unit development proposed for 1308 Centennial St.

A dirt biker races through a treed path during a harescramble race in Whitehorse on Sep. 19, 2020. The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to combat the environmental impacts of all-terrain vehicles. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Off-road vehicles restricted in three management areas

The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to… Continue reading

Mike Thomas/Yukon News file Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects thanks to grant funding.
More than $40,000 awarded in filmmaking grants

Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects… Continue reading

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to discuss airport regulations and a 10-year aviation investment strategy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Aviation Committee responds to airport regulations, 10-year plan

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to… Continue reading

Judges and spectators watch as a Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon flies off the jump during Simapalooza’s Big Air competition in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukoner competes at slopestyle, big air World Cup events

With four out of eight possible events cancelled, Geoffroy-Gagnon faces tricky season

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser, seen here at the 2016 national team trials, and her Canadian teammates have already competed in a handful of events this winter. (Submitted)
Yukoner, Team Canada competing at IBU World Cup

Nadia Moser has already had a handful of World Cup events this winter

Most Read