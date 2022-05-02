Lawsuit against Liard First Nation settled

A lawsuit against the Liard First Nation launched by a human resources and internal investigations firm alleging tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills was settled against the First Nation.

The lawsuit was launched in early 2019 by Xpera Risk Mitigation and Investigation LP. It alleged invoices for work related to the investigation of a previous chief and council’s mismanagement of funds went unpaid.

An April 12 order from the Yukon Supreme Court consented to by both sides declares the lawsuit dismissed as against the First Nation without costs to any party.

As of early 2019, Xpera was claiming $42,049 in unpaid invoices with nearly $19,044 in accumulated interest and interest still accumulating.

