The law court building in Whitehorse. (File Photo)

Lawsuit against Liard First Nation settled

Human resources firm alleged tens of thousands in unpaid work dating back to 2016.

A lawsuit against the Liard First Nation launched by a human resources and internal investigations firm alleging tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills was settled against the First Nation.

The lawsuit was launched in early 2019 by Xpera Risk Mitigation and Investigation LP. It alleged invoices for work related to the investigation of a previous chief and council’s mismanagement of funds went unpaid.

An April 12 order from the Yukon Supreme Court consented to by both sides declares the lawsuit dismissed as against the First Nation without costs to any party.

As of early 2019, Xpera was claiming $42,049 in unpaid invoices with nearly $19,044 in accumulated interest and interest still accumulating.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Previous story
City news, briefly

Just Posted

The Robert Service Highway is seen around 3 p.m. on April 30. (Courtesy/Haley Ritchie)
UPDATED: Landslide closes Robert Service Highway, Millenium Trail

Sport Yukon executive director Tracey Bilsky presents Jan Mann with the administrator of the year award during and Apr. 28, 2022 ceremony. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Sport Yukon recognizes athletes, coach and administrator with awards

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Vacancy vexations

Jody Oppold serves up a chocolate ice cream cone at Coyote Entertainment in Porter Creek. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Coyote and Frosty’s ice cream summoning summer with seasonal reopenings