Lawsuit against Freedom Trails settled

A lawsuit filed against a horse-riding therapy association by a rider who was injured after a lift she was using broke has been dismissed with the consent of all parties. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Elise Versa Estey sued Judy and Andre Fortin of Freedom Trails in March 2019, alleging that she’d received life-changing injuries after a lift that was assisting her with dismounting a horse broke, causing her to fall to the ground.

The Fortins denied Estey had been injured and argued that if she was, it was the responsibility of the lift-maker.

The case had been set to go to trial next year, but court records indicate that a settlement was reached outside of court.

The lawsuit was dismissed with consent of everyone involved Sept. 14.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Yukon courts

