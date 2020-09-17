Lawsuit against Freedom Trails settled

The suit was dismissed with consent of all parties

A lawsuit filed against a horse-riding therapy association by a rider who was injured after a lift she was using broke has been dismissed with the consent of all parties.

Elise Versa Estey sued Judy and Andre Fortin of Freedom Trails in March 2019, alleging that she’d received life-changing injuries after a lift that was assisting her with dismounting a horse broke, causing her to fall to the ground.

The Fortins denied Estey had been injured and argued that if she was, it was the responsibility of the lift-maker.

The case had been set to go to trial next year, but court records indicate that a settlement was reached outside of court.

The lawsuit was dismissed with consent of everyone involved Sept. 14.

