Laura Cabott wins mayoral race in Whitehorse

Laura Cabott is seen on election night shortly before early results declared her the winner of Whitehorse’s mayoral race. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon Newss)

Laura Cabott has won the mayoral race in Whitehorse.

Cabbott finished with 43 per cent, or 2,897 votes, with all polls reporting just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Cabott has served two terms as a Whitehorse city councillor. She is a lawyer with the firm Cabott & Cabott, and is also chair of the Yukon Environmental Socio-economic Assessment Board.

Patti Balsillie finished in second place, with 29 per cent or 1,942 votes.

Samson Hartland finished in third place with 28.2 per cent of the vote, or 1,898 ballots counted.

More to come.

Municipal election