Landslide closes North Klondike Highway

The North Klondike Highway is seen from the top of the midnight dome on July 21, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A landslide has shut down the Yukon’s North Klondike Highway near Dawson City.

The territorial department of Highways and Public Works is citing a mudslide and slope instability for the closure on Sept. 22.

A department spokesperson said the slide took place on Highway 2 south of the Dempster Highway cutoff, between roadway markers 666 and 674.

Crews are reviewing the damage and it is unknown when the road will reopen.

The department said to keep an eye on Yukon 511 and social media, particularly Facebook, for an update at 5 p.m.

The public is being asked to avoid travelling in the area.

