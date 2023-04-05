Land lottery for Whitehorse announced

The Yukon government has announced a land lottery for lots in Whistle Bend

The Whistle Bend entrance in Whitehorse. A total of 83 residential lots, 33 townhouse lots and four multi-family lots are up for grabs in the most recent lottery and tender. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has announced a land lottery for 83 single family lots, including 10 green street lots in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood in Whitehorse.

Another four multi-family and 33 townhouse lots are also up for grabs through a tender.

The properties are located on Wyvern Avenue, Ellwood Street, Witch Hazel Drive, Vedder Avenue, Omega Street, Fulton Lane and Breadwinner Lane in Phase 6B of the neighbourhood as well as Rampart Avenue in Phase 8.

The deadline for bids on the multi-family and townhouse lots and applications in the residential lottery is April 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Minimum bid prices on the multi-family lots range from $185,000 for the site at 58 Wyvern Avenue to $1.2 million for the property at 154 Rampart Avenue.

Meanwhile, the townhouse lots are between $253,662 for the three-plex site of 214, 216 and 218 Witch Hazel Drive and $425,294 for the six-plex site of 51, 53, 55, 57, 59 and 61 Wyvern Ave.

Residential lots range from $100,814 to $190,000.

To enter the lottery, applicants need to download the application form and make the required payments — a non-refundable application fee of $26.25 by cheque, cash, debit card or credit card; and $300 deposit in cash or cheque only.

After the payments are made, applications can be submitted at the Land Management Branch at the Elijah Smith Building on Main Street.

A lottery draw and bid opening will be held on April 25 via Zoom.

Applicants who are selected for a lot will be notified. If successful, they will have 24 hours to accept the lot offered.

If the lot is not accepted, it and the deposit will be forfeited.

Successful applicants in the lottery will have 14 days to make the minimum down payment; and enter into an agreement for sale with the government.

Application forms and tender documents can be found at https://yukon.ca/en/whistle-bend

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com