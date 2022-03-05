Land lotteries scheduled for Whitehorse and Mayo

Applicants have until March 28 at 4:30 p.m. to apply

This map shows the single-family residential lots in Whistle Bend that are available through the Yukon government’s most recent lotteries. Three lotteries will see lots in Whistle Bend, Logan and Mayo become available. (Yukon government/screen shot)

New residential lots are becoming available in both Whitehorse and Mayo through the Yukon government’s most recent land lotteries.

Information posted to the Yukon government’s website on March 3 states that applicants have until March 28 at 4:30 p.m. to apply to any of the three lotteries it is holding this month. Applicants can apply to more than one lottery, it’s noted.

The lotteries will see 42 single-family lots in Whitehorse available, including 38 in Whistle Bend and four in Logan; 32 townhouse lots that will be sold in groups of five or six in Whistle Bend; and three residential lots in Mayo with two being residential lots on Second Avenue and the third being a country residential lot on Gold Road.

The townhouse lots in Whistle Bend are all located on Witch Hazel Drive, while the single-family residential lots in that neighbourhood are on Reliance Street, Vedder Avenue, Chance Lane, Scotia Lane, and Neecheah Street.

The four lots in Logan are all on Finch Crescent.

Lottery details, documents and applications are available at https://yukon.ca/en/whitehorse-mayo-lotteries.

The draw for each of the lotteries will be held March 31.

