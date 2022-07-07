Land erosion along Alaska Highway knocks out internet for 12 hours

People across the Yukon, Northern British Columbia and Northwest Territories lost service on July 6

A steady lineup formed outside banks following a territory-wide internet outage on July 6, 2022. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

“Significant land erosion” knocked out internet services for 12 hours for people, businesses and organizations across the Yukon, northern British Columbia and the Northwest Territories on July 6, according to a spokesperson for Northwestel.

Andrew Anderson said by email July 7 the mass disruption was caused by the land erosion damaging a fibre optic cable along the Alaska Highway in the north part of British Columbia.

Anderson confirmed the internet went down at approximately 8:30 a.m. He did not say how many customers lost service as a result of the territory-wide outage.

He said some individual customers in N.W.T. were affected.

Phone and cellular services were not impacted, he said.

The company’s technicians travelled to the site of the damaged cable and were able to repair it and restore the internet at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Anderson said Northwestel is continuing “to work to support the Yukon government’s Dempster fibre project that will bring another fibre route into the Yukon.”

READ MORE: Internet outage prompts criticism on Dempster fibre project delay

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Internet and Telecom