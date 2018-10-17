Kristina Kane, seen in June 2017, was re-elected chief of the Ta’an Kwäch’än Council. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Kristina Kane re-elected chief of Ta’an Kwäch’än Council

Christina Peters, who’s served as a TKC councillor, was elected deputy chief in the Oct. 15 election

Kristina Kane has been re-elected for a third term as chief of the Ta’an Kwäch’än Council (TKC), winning more than 55 per cent of all votes and receiving more than double the votes of the runner-up.

TKC held its election for chief and deputy chief Oct. 15, with winners declared the same day.

Christina Peters will be joining Kane as deputy chief.

“I am humbled and honoured to continue into my third term as Chief of Ta’an Kwäch’än Council,” Kane said in a press release Oct. 16.

“Over the next three years, our government and administration will implement our strategic plan and will continue the path of implementation of our final and self government agreements… I value positive leadership based on respect, honesty, truth, love, wisdom, humility, courage and equality and look forward to working with our new Deputy Chief and our Council.”

A total of 223 out of the 397 citizens on the voters list, or 56 per cent, voted.

Kane won with 124 votes, with runner-up Amanda Leas winning 55 votes, John S. Bunbury winning 32 votes and Tiffany Eckert-Maret winning nine. Three votes were rejected.

Along with Kane, TKC voters elected Peters as deputy chief, replacing Michelle Telep, who had held the title for two terms. Telep did not run in the election. Peters previously served as a councillor for TKC for two years.

“After serving on Council, I am honoured to serve our citizens as Deputy Chief,” Peters said in the press release.

“I am committed to honouring and upholding our Constitution and I will focus on building a unified, healthy, and self reliant Ta’an Kwäch’än community. Our leadership will be responsible and accountable to its Citizens and will govern in an open and cooperative manner.”

Peters won with 119 votes, beating out Delilah Pillai who won 103 votes. One vote was rejected.

TKC terms for chief and deputy chief are three years long.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

