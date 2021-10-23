Kluane Adamek stands for re-election as the AFN’s Yukon Regional Chief

The priorities Adamek has identified for a second term will focus on people, place and progress.

The current Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Yukon Regional Chief, Kluane Adamek, will stand for re-election on Nov. 21.

Adamek, a citizen of the Kluane First Nation, became the regional chief in 2018. Since taking the position, Adamek has “worked with Yukon First Nations to increase accountability, regional engagement, modernization and relevance of the AFN Yukon Regional Office,” according to an Oct. 13 press release.

While serving as Regional Chief, Adamek has “focused on finding solutions for issues that impact our young people, our climate and environment as well as working alongside Yukon chiefs at the national level to continue to assert our rightful place as First Nations governments.”

“As Regional Chief, I have continued to learn from our leaders, past and present, that we are truly stronger together,” said Adamek in a press release. “We draw our strength from the land, our languages and cultures.

“Building on the longstanding knowledge, experience and at the direction of the 14 Yukon First Nations, we have accomplished a great deal together over the last three years.”

Elder Mary Jane Jim, AFN Yukon Knowledge Keeper and former Yukon Regional Chief, endorsed Adamek for a second term in the role.

“Adamek … shares a deep understanding and has been engaged on regional and national issues impacting Yukon First Nations,” Jim said in a statement.

Those issues included climate change, wellness, education and housing.

“These priorities are close to her heart and she continually shows her commitment and ability to listen to, and work with, our elders, women, young people and leaders,” Jim said.

Elder Judy Gingell, former Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations and former commissioner of Yukon said Adamek has “proven abilities to bring people together.”

“Now more than ever, we need the next generation to continue the legacy of steadfast leadership in the Yukon Region, especially women,” said Gingell.

Also supporting Adamek are Kluane First Nation Chief Bob Dickson and Elder Lorraine Netro, former Yukon MLA.

Both described Adamek as an authentic leader who has already accomplished so much.

In her first term, Adamek said “we have advanced significant AFN resolutions, including prioritizing modern treaties, Yukon River salmon, climate change, financial accountability and ending gender-based violence.

“In seeking a second term, I reaffirm my commitment to serving all Yukon First Nations, to amplifying our collective voices on regional and national issues impacting our families, communities, and Region and to building national and international solidarity with our Indigenous relatives on common priorities,” said Adamek.

The priorities Adamek has identified for a second term will focus on people, place and progress.

This includes formalizing regular meetings with Yukon First Nations and federal officials, continued joint-advocacy efforts and solidifying strategic priorities with partners. Those partners include the Council of Yukon First Nations and other local and Indigenous organizations.

The AFN Yukon Regional Chief will be elected for a three-year term during the AFN Yukon First Nations Annual Summit in Whitehorse on the traditional territories of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Ta’an Kwäch’än Council.

