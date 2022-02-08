Kicksled rentals get kickstart at Yukon Wildlife Preserve

First fleet of kick-sleds now available to rent at wildlife centre

The first fleet of rental kicksleds got a kick-start at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve on Feb. 6.

The wildlife preservation centre, located off Takhini Hot Springs Road, had 22 kicksled rentals on that first day, Lindsay Caskenette, Yukon Wildlife Preserve’s manager of visitor services, told the News by phone.

“Right now, it is most certainly perfect for kicksledding. We have a really hard-packed, wide road system,” Caskenette said, adding that it’s “pretty ideal — and no grit.”

She said people also used their own devices on the 5-km long, snow-covered trail, against a backdrop of mountain goats, moose and other North American mammals in their natural habitats.

The path is mostly flat, with some hilly sections.

“It’s really accessible in that nature,” Caskenette said. “You have lots of animals along the way to encourage you to make that next kick, I guess, to the next habitat, and to explore whatever else you find along the way.”

Caskenette said they heard whispers of interest during an event last year, which encouraged the centre to get some of their own standing sleds on runners for people to try out while visiting the park.

With the support of Kicksled Revolution, the centre purchased 14 kicksleds in a spread of sizes. The sleds range in size from very small, which Caskenette said are suitable for smaller children approximately two to six years old, to extra-large for adults and taller people.

Kicksleds are available on a first-come first-served basis every day of operations throughout the winter. The park is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caskenette said the preserve hopes to add the option of pre-booking online in the future.

Kicksled rentals require the user to sign a waiver.

In addition to general admission fees to enter the park, half-day rentals cost $17 for two-and-a-half hours, and full-day rentals cost $30. Park members get a 20 per cent discount on rental prices.

