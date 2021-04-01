Representatives from Ketza Construction and Yukon University announce the opening of Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop on March 29. From left to right: Joe Densmore, Ernie Prokopchuk, Maggie Matear, Jeff Wolosewich, Peter Densmore. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Representatives from Ketza Construction and Yukon University announce the opening of Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop on March 29. From left to right: Joe Densmore, Ernie Prokopchuk, Maggie Matear, Jeff Wolosewich, Peter Densmore. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Ketza Construction donates $250,000 to Yukon University

Yukon University’s carpentry training space has been renamed the Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop

Ketza Construction Corporation announced a $250,000 donation to Yukon University this week in support of carpentry programming.

“Today is about ensuring that, for the next 10 years and beyond, Yukoners continue to have a carpentry training program readily available to them right here at home,” said Joe Densmore, part-owner of Ketza, at a press conference on March 29.

“Education and training are an important part of ensuring Yukoners have reliable, well-paying jobs, and that local companies have an accessible labor force to continue to grow.”

Yukon University’s carpentry training space has been renamed the Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop in honour of the donation.

It is the university’s first educational space named for a donor. Maggie Matear, the university’s interim president, told press conference attendees that the university hopes to engage in more partnerships with private industry.

“We hope this is going to become a model for industry and community engagement with university programming and priorities; we want to be part of business priorities, as well,” Matear said.

Growing the university’s trades programming is an important aspect of establishing the university’s hybrid model, with priorities in both trades and academics, Matear explained.

“Trades skills training has always been a key part of this institution,” she said. “Our graduates and apprentices have literally built this territory — roads, homes, iconic buildings, electrical wiring, plumbing and heating systems have been crafted by men and women who began their careers here.”

Yukon University’s apprenticeship training has expanded in the last decade to include carpentry, electrical, welding, heavy equipment technician, pipe trades, and mine operation training, she continued.

The university also has a mobile trades trailer that has provided training to Yukon communities.

“Ketza Construction’s donation highlights their commitment to investing in Yukon and hiring local skilled tradespeople, as well as the importance of trades training to all communities across Yukon,” Matear said.

Peter Densmore, Ketza president and founder, lauded the benefit of encouraging trades education in the Yukon.

“We need to build capacity and the best facilities possible to encourage kids to come into the trades,” Densmore said. “(I) hope that we can really grow this facility.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Donation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire service review underway
Next story
Stop Asian Hate memorial held in downtown Whitehorse

Just Posted

NDP candidate Annie Blake, left, and Liberal incumbent Pauline Frost. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Vuntut Gwitchin

NDP candidate Annie Blake goes against incumbent Liberal Pauline Frost

The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Plans for full-time in-class learning detailed

New guidelines established

d
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for March 31, 2021.… Continue reading

Porter Creek South candidates for the territorial election in alphabetical order from left, Chad Sjodin for the Yukon, Colette Acheson for the NDP and Ranj Pillai for the Liberals. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Porter Creek South

The Porter Creek South riding encompasses the Porter Creek neighbourhood south of… Continue reading

A crowd walks down Main Street from the United Church to the Front Street totem pole in downtown Whitehorse on March 27. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A crowd walks down Main Street from the United Church to the Front Street totem pole in downtown Whitehorse on March 27. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Stop Asian Hate memorial held in downtown Whitehorse

Organizers led a march from the United Church to the totem pole on Front Street

Letters to the editor
Today’s mailbox: Election concerns

Letters to the editor published March 31

Representatives from Ketza Construction and Yukon University announce the opening of Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop on March 29. From left to right: Joe Densmore, Ernie Prokopchuk, Maggie Matear, Jeff Wolosewich, Peter Densmore. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Ketza Construction donates $250,000 to Yukon University

Yukon University’s carpentry training space has been renamed the Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop

Porter Creek Centre candidates for the territorial election from the left, Paolo Gallina for the Liberals, Shonagh McCrindle for the NDP and Yvonne Clarke for the Yukon Party. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Porter Creek Centre

Porter Creek Centre encompasses Whistle Bend and the eastern section of the… Continue reading

Yukon Heli Ski campers and staff were escorted through the avalanche zone on the South Klondike Highway on March 30. (Submitted/Naomi Danaway)
Youth safely returned from camp after avalanche highway closure

Campers returned home one day late due to road closures

Duka Environmental Services Ltd. staff ready a helicopter for its aerial larvicide program. Duka will begin mosquito control programs throughout the Yukon in April and continue through the summer. (Submitted/Duka Environmental Services)
Preparing for battle

Mosquito treatment program will get underway in April

Kalin Pallett moderated the Vote Wild debate on environmental issues from his home on March 27. (Mark Kelly/CPAWS)
VoteWild debate queries green plans

The environmental issues debate didn’t get too wild

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Voting concerns

Letters to the editor published March 26

The Yukon Teachers’ Association filed a legal petition against the Yukon government on March 24. (Yukon News file)
YTA files lawsuit over rehiring policy for laid-off teachers

Petition alleges that the Yukon government has broken its collective agreement

Most Read