Keeping homes safe through the winter

A haze hangs over downtown Whitehorse on a frigid winter morning. The Whitehorse Fire Department is reminding residents of how to keep their homes safe during extreme cold. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

As Yukoners continue to bundle up against the colder winter temperatures of recent weeks, the Whitehorse Fire Department is reminding residents of how to keep their homes safe during extreme cold.

In a Jan. 29 statement, the fire department reminded residents to routinely test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they are functioning properly.

It’s also advised that any air intake or exhaust port in the house be clear of snow and ice.

The department also highlighted recommendations in case of a power outage, noting that outdoor barbecues or heating devices should not be brought into a home or garage for heating.

“If you have an emergency gasoline-powered generator, keep it well away from doors and windows to prevent carbon monoxide from entering your home,” the department noted.

“Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from any combustible material and always plugged directly into electrical outlets — do not use extension cords. Remember to never leave space heaters unattended or with unsupervised children or pets.”

Annual inspections of heating appliances are also recommended, ideally ahead of the winter season. For wood stoves, the annual inspection by a qualified technician is required.

“Be prepared for emergencies year round — you must be able to sustain your household for a minimum of 72-hours without power or running water.”

Anyone looking for further information is invited to call the fire department at 668-2462.

