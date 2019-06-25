Kathleen Lake facilities to close mid-July for CAFN general assembly

The Kathleen Lake campground, boat launch and day-use area in Kluane National Park and Reserve will be closed from July 19 to 21 as Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN) holds its general assembly.

Parks Canada made the announcement June 18.

CAFN’s traditional territory encompasses Kathleen Lake, or Mät’àtäna Män, and it co-manages Kluane National Park along with Parks Canada and Kluane First Nation.

The announcement also notes that public access to the Kathleen Lake day-use area will be “limited” on July 17, 18, 22 and 23 for the set-up and take-down of the event. Access to the campground and boat launch will not be affected on those days.

The Cottonwood and King’s Throne trails will also remain open throughout the entire timeframe, although Parks Canada is asking visitors to only use a designated parking lot that will be marked off for hikers off Kathleen Lake Road.

“Parks Canada is committed to nation-to-nation relationships with Indigenous Peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership,” the announcement says, “and this event is a great opportunity for Champagne and Aishihik First Nations citizens to engage with their traditional lands within Kluane National Park and Reserve.”