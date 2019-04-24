Kate White poses for a photo at the legislative assembly building in Whitehorse on April 23, 2019. White was acclaimed as leader of the Yukon NDP. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Kate White to be the new leader of the Yukon NDP

White will be formally endorsed by party membership at a convention in Whitehorse on May 4.

The Yukon NDP will soon have a new leader.

Longtime Yukon NDP MLA Kate White, who has represented the Takhini Kopper-King riding since 2011, was acclaimed as leader on April 19, the party announced in a press release April 23.

She will be formally endorsed by party members as leader on May 4 at a convention at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, taking over from Liz Hanson.

Hanson announced that she was stepping down as leader — a role she’s held for a decade — in November 2018. White ran uncontested for the position, something, she told the News in an April 23 interview, she had not been expecting.

“I was hopeful that someone else would be putting their name forward,” she said.

As incoming leader, White said she wants to bring a “new energy” to the party, bringing a bit of her “own personality into the process” while building on the Yukon NDP’s existing values and ongoing work.

“I want to bring the invitation to people who don’t see themselves in politics that this is the party that represents them, this is the party that shares their views and, you know, their kind of problem-solving,” she said.

The press release said that White’s priorities will also include “growing the Yukon NDP in preparation for the next territorial election, with an emphasis on making the Yukon a more affordable, inclusive and sustainable place for all Yukoners.”

“Acclaimed or not,” she added, “I worked hard in the last number of months to raise the profile of the party, that I’m going to continue doing things … the way that I have, which is by inviting people to participate, by welcoming them in.

“I look forward to the future.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
First Nation calls off quarry plans

Just Posted

First Nation calls off quarry plans

The the Da Daghay Development Corporation is not commenting on decision

City ‘scrambles’ for traffic solutions

Last week Whitehorse council discussed possibilities for major roads and intersections

Kate White to be the new leader of the Yukon NDP

White will be formally endorsed by party membership at a convention in Whitehorse on May 4.

Yukon Court of Appeal strikes down mandatory minimum sentence for sexual exploitation

The charge “is drafted broadly enough to capture offenders for whom a one-year sentence would be grossly disproportionate”

Smart grid pilot project announced

Internet controlled devices could be installed this fall to curb power usage at peak hours

A dozen medals for Yukon alpine skiers at the Teck North Zone Finals

“That was amazing — I’ve never seen that”

Snowmobiles and snow bikes descend on Mount Sima for Yukon Yamaha Uphill Challenge

“I think everyone had their eyes opened on what could be done there”

Yukon Orienteering Association starts Coast Mountain Sports Sprint Series off in the right direction

The race on April 11 was the first of five sprint races planned for the spring

Yukon gymnasts stick the landing at inaugural B.C. Junior Olympic Compulsory Championships

Seven Polarettes earned five podium finishes at the two-day event in Langley, B.C.

École Émilie-Tremblay hosts first Yukon elementary school wrestling meet of 2019

“You can grab kids and you can trip and you can do that rough play, but there are rules”

Driving with Jens: Survey says….

If you’re like me, you probably feel inundated with surveys. It seems… Continue reading

Yukonomist: The centre of the business universe moves 4,000 k.m. northwest

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business named Whitehorse Canada’s top place to start and grow a business

Whitehorse starts getting ready for Japanese students

This summer 13 Japanese students are slated to come north

Most Read