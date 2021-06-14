June 12 collision sends several to hospital

The intersection at Robert Service Way and the Alaska Highway was closed for more than an hour following a collision June 12.

In a June 14 statement, Whitehorse RCMP said emergency responders were on the scene at approximately 5:25 p.m. June 12 following the collision.

The statement does not note how many vehicles were involved or the precise number of people involved.

Rather, it states, “Several people involved were transported to hospital in serious condition.”

The intersection remained closed while those involved were assessed, sent to hospital and the investigation began. Debris was also cleared from the road before it reopened.

“Police would like to thank the many bystanders and witnesses who were in the area at the time who provided assistance,” RCMP said. “Police are looking to the public for information about a collision and ask anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken with police, or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident, to contact the Whitehorse RCMP Detachment at 867-667-5551.”

(Stephanie Waddell)

car accident