Isolation rules still in place for Kwanlin Dün First Nation workplaces

While the Yukon government is set to relax border restrictions after the long weekend, people who have recently travelled still won’t be permitted to enter Kwanlin Dün First Nation buildings.

“We would like to remind everyone that the KDFN Council COVID-19 Emergency Directive on entering KDFN buildings and workplaces is still in place over and above any decisions made by the Yukon government or the federal government,” said the First Nation on social media.

The directive means that individuals may not enter a KDFN workplace for 14 days following their return from Outside or contact with a person who has travelled Outside.

The KDFN Council plans to revisit that policy on June 10.

The Yukon is set to change its current border restrictions on May 26. Under the new rules Canadians who are fully vaccinated (two vaccine doses plus the waiting period) are not required to self-isolate when coming to the territory from Outside.

