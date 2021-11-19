Investment firm purchases White Pass rail

The White Pass & Yukon Route railway could find itself with new corporate interests in April 2022.

That’s when a recently-announced deal is set to close that would see investment firm Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP) purchase Carrix.

Carrix is connected to White Pass through its rail company Rail Management Services, which purchased White Pass & Yukon Route with Holland America Princess Tours in 2018.

In an emailed statement, Jaqueline Taylor-Rose, White Pass’ manager of marketing and product development, said White Pass is excited for BIP to be involved as larger partners.

“Blackstone has a long history of solid investment and development in infrastructure and operating companies,” she said. “They have had involvement with Carrix for some years and we are excited to move forward with them as larger partners. Survey Point Holdings will continue to be the managing partner for WP&YR, and we are hopeful for a robust 2022 season.”

Survey Point Holdings is a subsidiary of Carrix.

Carrix is the parent company of SSA Marine and its affiliates with more than 250 port and rail locations around the world.

“We are pleased that BIP has invested in Carrix and will be working with us to continue our on-going growth and development,” Jon Hemingway, chairman of Carrix, said in a statement. “Along with its affiliates, BIP brings an amazing network of highly skilled and experienced people, global relationships, expertise in a diverse array of businesses, and myriad capabilities to apply. When combined with our experience in the port industry and infrastructure development, we have substantially broadened what our shareholders and directors can do to support Carrix and its management team.”

BIP is an investment firm that seeks “to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies in which we invest, and the communities in which we work.”

