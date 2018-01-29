Inuvik hunter fined, has hunting licence suspended for wasting caribou meat

Bradley Mitchell banned from hunting in the Yukon for three years

Bradley Mitchell of Inuvik was ordered to donate $2,000 to the Yukon’s poacher tip line and was barred from holding a hunting licence in the territory for three years. (David Moskowitz/Black Press file).

A hunter has been hit with a $2,000 fine and three-year-long hunting ban after pleading guilty to wasting caribou meat.

Bradley Mitchell of Inuvik pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to one count under the Yukon Wildlife Act of allowing meat from a big game animal to be wasted. The charge was related to an incident that took place July 13, 2013, near Rock River.

Yukon Territorial Judge John Faulkner ordered Mitchell to donate $2,000 to the Yukon Fish and Game Association’s Turn in Poachers & Polluters line by July 23, 2019.

Mitchell is also banned from holding a hunting licence in the Yukon for the next three years and will have to complete the Hunter Education and Ethics Development course before the ban expires.

