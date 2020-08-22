Internet, phone, TV disrupted in Whitehorse, Tagish, Teslin after cable cut

Some Northwestel customers in Whitehorse, Tagish and Teslin lost internet, television and home phone services Aug. 20 after a fibre cable was damaged during road construction near the Whitehorse airport. (Yukon News file)

Some Northwestel customers in Whitehorse, Tagish and Teslin lost internet, television and home phone services Aug. 20 after a fibre cable was damaged during road construction near the Whitehorse airport.

The disruption, which lasted from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., impacted customers in Whitehorse near the airport and Hamilton Boulevard, spokesperson Matt Wallace said in an email Aug. 21, attributing it to “damage to local fibre infrastructure from road construction near the airport.” Customers in Tagish and Teslin also lost internet and telephone service as well as some television channels.

Service to all customers has since been restored.

