Input sought on single-use bag ban implementation

A plastic bag clings to the branches of a small tree in the ditch along Mountain View Drive in Whitehorse on May 2, 2019. The Yukon government is seeking the public’s opinion on implementing a single-use shopping bag ban. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government is seeking the public’s opinion on implementing a single-use shopping bag ban.

“We have heard before that Yukoners support the ban, but it is important for us to know how we can best implement this change,” said Environment Minister Pauline Frost in a statement.

The Yukon’s Environment Act was amended during the fall sitting of the legislative assembly, enabling the introduction of laws barring single-use bags.

Paper bags are included, in addition to plastic, because they are resource-intensive and cause emissions when made and transported, the government says.

The new restriction is not intended to ban bags for prescriptions, garbage, compost, animal waste, snack products, sandwich bags, or food packaging.

The public consultation period asks when the bag ban should be implemented and what exemptions should be allowed.

Yukoners are invited to share their opinions at EngageYukon.ca until March 8.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Plastic Bag Ban