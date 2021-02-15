The entrance to Grey Mountain Cemetery on Feb. 15. City officials are asking the public for input on the city’s plans for the cemetery’s expansion. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The entrance to Grey Mountain Cemetery on Feb. 15. City officials are asking the public for input on the city’s plans for the cemetery’s expansion. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Input sought on cemetery design

Survey results will help inform planning

As the City of Whitehorse continues work towards expanding the Grey Mountain Cemetery, officials are asking the public for input on the plans.

A survey has been launched about the potential expansion that would provide more options to honour deceased loved ones. Residents have until March 4 to respond to the survey available through the city’s website.

The proposed expansion comes from the 2008 cemetery master plan with a two-part process to add to the cemetery. Part A has already been done with this portion — Part B — to add up to 500 more plots over two hectares to the existing 3,100 plots along with other options like a cremation scattering garden that could accommodate more.

As Arbor Webster, the city’s parks and community development program coordinator, explained in a Feb. 15 interview there’s three areas that could be incorporated.

They would include more space for neo-traditional cemetery features (such as traditional burials in a more natural setting) and park-like amenities; a wooded section that would accommodate more low-impact options; and a gathering area for visitors which would provide for ceremonies and the like.

The input from the survey will help determine how the areas are designed.

“We’re just starting,” she said. “(The survey) will help guide our process.”

The survey asks residents for their thoughts on a variety of options for the cemetery from the scattering garden to more traditional burials and potential monument styles for loved ones.

Following the survey, results will be reviewed and design work will get underway. That’s expected to take a few months, Webster said.

Another opportunity for input will follow after potential designs have been drafted with work at the cemetery to happen over a few years.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public exposure notices released after two new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

The entrance to Grey Mountain Cemetery on Feb. 15. City officials are asking the public for input on the city’s plans for the cemetery’s expansion. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Input sought on cemetery design

Survey results will help inform planning

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Yukon on Feb. 12, with public exposure notices issued the following day. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News files)
Public exposure notices released after two new COVID-19 cases

The Yukon government announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 12,… Continue reading

Karen McColl, journalist and podcast host, in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Frisky North of 60: New podcast explores dating love and dating in the North

The romance of the North – literally

A home burns in Keno City on Feb. 10. This is the second building to be destroyed by fire in the community this winter, prompting more calls from residents for the Yukon government to do more to protect Keno City and other unincorporated communities. (Amber Smith/Submitted)
Second fire in Keno this winter burns down home

The incident is renewing calls for a solution to the lack of local fire response

Elizabeth Foubister is seen here as a child with her father, Michael Foubister, who died from COVID-19 last October. (Elizabeth Foubister/Submitted)
Family of man who died from COVID-19 ‘outraged’ he wasn’t admitted to hospital

Elizabeth Foubister says her father had underlying conditions warranting hospitalization

Paddlers start the 2019 Yukon River Quest from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon River Quest registration set to open

Registration for the 2021 Yukon River Quest will open on Feb. 14,… Continue reading

A city council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Addressing city council in new ways

Call-in or write-in options now provided to delegates

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media at at press conference on Jan. 27 about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
No new date yet for Whitehorse mass vaccine clinic

“I appreciate your collective patience as we all wait for the news”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week.

Chest binders — a garment designed to compress one’s chest — is one option for gender-affirming clothing available through Queer Yukon in partnership with GenderGear.ca. (GenderGear.ca)
Free gender gear now available for Yukoners

The Gender Gear program will be accepting applications until Feb. 15

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Railways and bears

Letters to the editor published Feb. 10, 2021

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Online survey investigates taxi safety

Two women’s advocacy groups have launched an online survey collecting Yukoners’ negative… Continue reading

A Yukon resident casts a ballot during the 2016 election. All three Yukon parties are slowly announcing nomination periods and candidates ahead of the upcoming 2021 territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections

The parties are readying for an election which must be called on or before Nov. 21

Most Read