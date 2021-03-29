Inmates transferred to Whitehorse following Baffin Correctional Centre fire

Inmates on remand or serving a territorial sentence were transferred to Whitehorse on March 27

Up to 20 inmates and additional staff have been transferred to the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

Up to 20 inmates have been transferred from the Baffin Correctional Centre to Whitehorse after a fire at the Nunavut facility.

The fire at Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit on March 18 resulted in inmate and staff evacuations, according to CBC News. Damage assessment and an investigation are currently underway.

Inmates on remand or serving a territorial sentence were transferred to Whitehorse on March 27, the Yukon government confirmed in a press release. They arrived on a private chartered flight.

Six staff members from the Nunavut government were also transferred, including one supervisor, four correctional officers and one registered nurse.

An alternative self-isolation plan was approved for the emergency transfer.

“All inmates from Nunavut will be housed in one unit to limit contact with Yukon clients,” the press release said.

“The Government of Yukon welcomes this opportunity to be able to offer assistance to the Government of Nunavut during this challenging time and until repairs can be made to the Baffin Correctional Centre.”

