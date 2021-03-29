Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Up to 20 inmates and additional staff have been transferred to the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Up to 20 inmates and additional staff have been transferred to the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

Inmates transferred to Whitehorse following Baffin Correctional Centre fire

Inmates on remand or serving a territorial sentence were transferred to Whitehorse on March 27

Up to 20 inmates have been transferred from the Baffin Correctional Centre to Whitehorse after a fire at the Nunavut facility.

The fire at Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit on March 18 resulted in inmate and staff evacuations, according to CBC News. Damage assessment and an investigation are currently underway.

Inmates on remand or serving a territorial sentence were transferred to Whitehorse on March 27, the Yukon government confirmed in a press release. They arrived on a private chartered flight.

Six staff members from the Nunavut government were also transferred, including one supervisor, four correctional officers and one registered nurse.

An alternative self-isolation plan was approved for the emergency transfer.

“All inmates from Nunavut will be housed in one unit to limit contact with Yukon clients,” the press release said.

“The Government of Yukon welcomes this opportunity to be able to offer assistance to the Government of Nunavut during this challenging time and until repairs can be made to the Baffin Correctional Centre.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse Correctional Centre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
YTA files lawsuit over rehiring policy for laid-off teachers

Just Posted

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Up to 20 inmates and additional staff have been transferred to the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.
Inmates transferred to Whitehorse following Baffin Correctional Centre fire

Inmates on remand or serving a territorial sentence were transferred to Whitehorse on March 27

The All-City Senior Band is seen rehearsing inside the cafeteria at Porter Creek Secondary School. (Photo submitted/Bruce Barrett)
A spring time concert for a Winter’s Eve

Local bands will showcase their work online

From left: NDP incumbent Kate White, Yukon Party candidate Morgan Yuill and Liberal candidate Raj Murugaiyan. (Submitted)
Getting to know the candidates in Takhini-Kopper King

NDP leader Kate White’s home riding has been held for eight years

Paragliders Russell Bamford, Sam Bamford and Trevor Mead-Robins approach the chairlift at Mount Sima in Whitehorse on February 13, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Wind chill: Yukon paragliders take to the winter skies

Short and sunny days make for easy flying at Mount Sima

d
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for March 26, 2021.… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Voting concerns

Letters to the editor published March 26

The Yukon Teachers’ Association filed a legal petition against the Yukon government on March 24. (Yukon News file)
YTA files lawsuit over rehiring policy for laid-off teachers

Petition alleges that the Yukon government has broken its collective agreement

Diane McLeod-McKay, the Yukon’s public interest disclosure commissioner, has highlighted issues with the Yukon’s whistleblower protection legislation. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Commissioner highlights issues with whistleblower protection legislation

March 24 was Canada’s first Whistleblower Awareness Day

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
YUKONOMIST: Bernie Sanders enters the Yukon election campaign

“An election is no time to discuss serious issues,” Prime Minister Kim… Continue reading

From left to right: NDP candidate Kaori Torigai, Yukon Party incumbent Scott Kent, Liberal candidate Sheila Robertson. (Submitted)
Getting to know the candidates in Copperbelt South

A Yukon Party incumbent is returning to the race with two opposing candidates

Yukon Green Party logo. The Greens aren’t running candidates in 2021 territorial election.
Greens won’t run candidates in 2021 election

Fifty-seven candidates are running in this election

Artist’s rendering of a Dairy Queen drive-thru. Whitehorse city council heard arguments for and against the rezoning of 107 Range Road for a drive-thru on the property. Developers are proposing a Dairy Queen restaurant for the site. (Submitted)
Council hears arguments for and against drive-thrus

Public hearing held on rezoning for 107 Range Road

The Dawson planning region encompasses 40,000 square kilometres. About 12 per cent has been withdrawn from mineral staking, the Yukon government announced March 11. (Submitted/Dawson Regional Planning Commission)
Dawson region staking withdrawal called “far too little, and too late”

The Yukon government has withdrawn a portion of land from mineral staking during land-use planning.

Most Read