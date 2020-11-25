Lev Dolgachov/123rf The Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner stressed the need to safeguard personal information while shopping this holiday season in a press release on Nov. 24.

Information and Privacy Commissioner issues reminder about shopping

The Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay stressed the need to safeguard personal information while shopping in a press release on Nov. 24 accompanied by a tips sheet.

“Online options are helping us cope with our changed circumstances,” McLeod-McKay said about the COVID-19 pandemic, “but it is important to stay informed of the privacy risks and take steps to ensure your personal information is protected.”

Tips for online shopping include making sure your computer security software is up to date, only shopping on secure wireless connections, looking out for fake shipping notifications, being wary of gift card-only vendors, taking time to double check websites are real, being aware of how much personal information is being collected, using different usernames and passwords for different sites, not sharing usernames and passwords, being aware of common scams, and using secure payment options.

When shopping in person, tips include covering the number pad while entering PINs, checking ATMs for tampering, not allowing debit and credit cards out of sight, and being careful about double-swiping of cards, personal information collection and portable payment devices.

Also included were a list of general tips. That list includes verifying charities — particularly those related to COVID-19 — are real, checking your bank account and credit card balances frequently, using a low-limit card for shopping, not providing personal information via phone or email, and not opening emails from strangers.

