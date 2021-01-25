Industrial Road bus stop relocated

The bus stop at the corner of Industrial and Jasper Road in Whitehorse on Jan. 25. The stop will be moved approximately 80 metres closer to Quartz Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Transit users making their way on routes along Industrial Road will notice a change beginning Jan. 25, according to a City of Whitehorse release last week.

In an effort to improve traffic visibility, the City of Whitehorse has moved the stop that was near the corner of Industrial Road and Jasper Road about 80 metres closer to Quartz Road.

The new bus stop is near the Ta’an Kwäch’än Council office, across from Better Bodies.

It will impact the Copper Ridge-Granger, RR-McIntyre-Hillcrest, and Takhini-Yukon College routes.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope this new location will better accommodate all modes of transportation,” the city said in a Jan. 22 statement announcing the change.

