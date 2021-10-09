Indoor axe-throwing lanes coming to Whitehorse

The indoor, year-round facility will be operated by the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous

Permanent indoor axe-throwing lanes operated by the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous are in the works, thanks to a Community Development Fund grant.

Ron De Avila, a Rendezvous representative, said details are still being finalized but they are hoping for a fall or winter 2022 opening at a prospective location in the Yukon Inn plaza.

The project will be assisted by a $16,313 grant.

“Axe throwing has been a long-standing tradition in the North. Providing an option for an indoor, family-friendly activity, especially during winter months, will improve physical and mental well-being as it allows for more active, enjoyable time for members of the community,” the government’s announcement of the funding reads.

The Sourdough Rendezvous had been operating mobile axe-throwing lanes on a trailer set up near Lumel Studios over the summer.

Other recipients of the Community Development Fund money were: Inclusion Yukon Society for a self-employment support project, Sacred Heart Cathedral for insulation work, the Watson Lake Chamber of Commerce for new web design and Mountain View Golf Course for hiring a strategic planning consultant.

