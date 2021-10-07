Independent and Yukon University raise funds for hungry students

Mark Wykes, owner of the Independent Grocer in Whitehorse, and Yukon University president and vice chancellor Dr. Lesley Brown show off the tote bags which will be given to Independent customers that donate to the Yukon University food bank. (Submitted)

Patrons of the Wykes’ Independent Grocer can now stock up on reusable grocery bags and help out hungry university students with a fundraiser benefitting Yukon U’s food bank.

Starting on Oct. 1, a minimum $2 donation at the grocery store’s checkout can be exchanged for reusable Yukon University-branded tote bags. All funds raised will go towards providing emergency grocery gift cards and restocking the food bank at the Whitehorse campus.

“Donating just $2 for a reusable YukonU tote bag helps the environment, helps you get your groceries home and helps students who face food insecurity. I’m grateful to Mark Wykes and his team for collaborating with us to support YukonU students,” said Dr. Lesley Brown, president and vice chancellor.

Wykes added that he is thrilled the store will be able to help Yukon University students focus on their studies rather than where their next meal is coming from.

Yukon University director of development Blake Buckle said university students aren’t always able to access community supports as many of them juggle families and jobs along with their studies.

“This initiative ensures they have access to healthy food choices when they’re most in need,” Buckle said.

After taking home their tote bags, customers at the grocery store can also enter a draw to win a YukonU hoodie. Information on how to enter the draw can be found on a handout included in every tote bag.

