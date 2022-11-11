In Photos: Whitehorse gathers to mark Remembrance Day

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

For the first time in years, hundreds of Whitehorse residents were able to gather for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Jim Elliot

News Reporter

For the first time in years residents of the city were able to gather in the hundreds on Nov. 11.