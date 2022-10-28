In Photos: Terror Under the Big Top

Students from the Wood Street Centre's Music Arts Drama (MAD) program turned the school into a bone-chilling circus themed haunted house. It will be open through the Halloween Weekend with shows at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at both 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Frightening sights beneath a sinister big top, clowns cursed by the light of a full moon, and the twisted spectres of carnies haunting all who pass the maze-like route to safety.

All this and more is being brought to life this weekend by students of the Wood Street Centre’s MAD (Music Art and Drama) program and their creation: Terror at the Big Top.

The live show running through the weekend leading up to Halloween mixes theatre, dance, acrobatics and a haunted house to ghoulish effect.

It opened Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wood Street Centre and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Upcoming shows are 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday afternoon show will be geared towards kids.

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for seniors.

(Jim Elliot)

Scares and spirits: What to do in Whitehorse this weekend
Doctor waitlist swells to 3,341 Yukoners; won’t be matched with bilingual health clinic

