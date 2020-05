The remains were found the morning of May 13

An RCMP officer walks to his cruiser near Long Lake in Whitehorse on May 13. The Yukon RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area for the next few days after human remains were found earlier in the day. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Yukon RCMP is asking the public to avoid the Long Lake area for the next few days after human remains were found the morning of May 13.

Police made the announcement in a press release this afternoon.

Officers are completing ground searches in the area related to the investigation, according to the release, and are working with the Yukon Coroner’s Service.

No other details were provided.

