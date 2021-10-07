Housing incentive proposed for Whistle Bend development

A condo project in Whistle Bend could be eligible for a city housing incentive. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Developers of a 48-unit condo complex planned for 61 Gleaner Avenue in Whistle Bend may see their development cost charges covered if Whitehorse city council approves an incentive for the project.

The proposed incentive was put forward to council for consideration at its Oct. 4 meeting.

Kinden Kosick, the city’s acting subdivision and lands coordinator, said the development meets the criteria for the RCM2 (Comprehensive Residential Multiple Family 2) incentive the city offers.

“In response to council’s strategic priorities on housing, the Housing Development Incentive Policy is meant to encourage rental and supportive housing and smaller, denser housing forms in targeted areas,” Kosick said. “Under this policy, developments that meet the specified criteria are eligible for a reduction of Development Cost Charges (DCCs), a yearly monetary grant from the city, or both. The value of the grant would be based on the increase in taxation due to the improvements on the property.”

In the case of approved RCM2 incentives, the developer is granted a reduction in DCCs if the density is more than what’s required in the RCM2 zone.

The project would see three apartment-style condo buildings built on the 0.55 hectare site at 61 Gleaner Avenue.

The 48 units planned throughout the three buildings would mainly be one and two-bedroom units.

Answering questions from Coun. Dan Boyd, Kosick confirmed there is a requirement to provide accessible units, though Kosick did not have a figure on home many such units are required or if elevators are planned for the buildings. He said he would get back to council with that information.

The proposed plans give the project a density of 87 units per hectare.

“This exceeds the requirements for eligibility for an RCM2 Zone Development Incentive (minimum 42 units required) and conforms to all city zoning and building regulations,” Kosick said. “Therefore, the development incentive application is being brought forward for council approval.”

If the project goes ahead as planned and the incentive is approved, developers would see the full $104,880 they’re anticipated to be charged in DCCs covered.

Council will vote on the proposed incentive at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Housing