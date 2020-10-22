Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, right, before question period at the Yukon legislative assembly in Whitehorse on March 7, 2019. The Yukon government announced Oct. 19 it has increased the honoraria rates for school council members. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, right, before question period at the Yukon legislative assembly in Whitehorse on March 7, 2019. The Yukon government announced Oct. 19 it has increased the honoraria rates for school council members. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Honoraria increased for school council members

Members of school councils throughout the territory could soon receive an increased honoraria for their efforts.

The Yukon government announced Oct. 19 it has increased the honoraria rates for school council members. It’s the first such increase since 1991 and aims to recognize the role the territory says the council and boards have in governing public schools in the territory, providing a voice for students and families on school issues.

“School council members and school board trustees do important work to advocate for and support students, families and school communities throughout the Yukon. This rate increase is long overdue and reflects the important contribution these valuable education partners make to all Yukon schools,” Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said in a statement.

Maximum honoraria rates for nearly all schools were increased per meeting attended from $50 to $80 for school council members and from $62.50 to $100 for school council chairs.

Maximum rates for the school board trustees of the commission scolaire francophone du Yukon were increased per meeting from $100 to $160 for school board members and from $125 to $200 for the school board chair.

The honoraria comes out of school council operating funds that are provided annually by the Yukon government with the amounts provided to each school council increased to accommodate the changes.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon Department of EducationYukon government

