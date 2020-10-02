An autopsy has confirmed that remains, discovered Sept. 20, are those of Erin Chelsea Borgford, the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit said in a press release Oct. 2. (RCMP Handout)

Homicide investigation underway after Whitehorse woman’s remains found in Vernon, B.C.

Erin Chelsea Borgford’s death is being treated as a homicide. She was 27

A homicide investigation is underway after a Whitehorse woman’s remains were found in a burnt-out vehicle in the North Okanagan last month.

An autopsy has confirmed that remains, discovered Sept. 20, are those of Erin Chelsea Borgford, the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit said in a press release Oct. 2.

The 27-year-old’s death is being treated as a homicide.

No further details about Borgford’s death are being released, the press release says, but investigators are asking anyone who saw her, the grey 2014 Nissan Rouge she was driving Sept. 19, or has dashcam footage of the Westside Road area in Vernon the evening of Sept. 19 or early morning of Sept. 20 to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Homicide

