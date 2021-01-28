Historical Case Unit seeks man missing since 2019

Yukon RCMP’s Historial Case Unit are seeking the public’s help locating Bradley MacDonald, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Aug. 5, 2019. (RCMP handout)

Yukon RCMP’s Historial Case Unit are seeking the public’s help locating a missing man.

Bradley MacDonald, 42, has been missing since Aug. 5, 2019. He was last seen on that date in Dawson City and went missing “under mysterious circumstances,” RCMP say.

“Bradley’s family and friends have gone over a year without answers,” said an RCMP release issued Jan. 26.

MacDonald was described as a Calgary Flames fan with ties to Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. He had worked previously as a night auditor at hotels across western Canada.

Police describe MacDonald as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and usually wears glasses.

Anyone with information about MacDonald’s disappearance should call Dawson City RCMP at 867-993-2677.

