Highway 51 to Telegraph Creek remains closed after rockslide

Highway 51 remains closed Wednesday after a rockslide cut off access to the only road leading into Telegraph Creek.
Crews and geotechnical engineers are on scene after a rockslide came down between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge, 19 kilometres east from Telegraph Creek, around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. A detour is not available at this time.
Ministry of Transportation officials say there are no reports of injuries, and communication lines for Telegraph Creek remain open.
#BCHwy51 is CLOSED. Crews are assessing a rock/mud slide on #TelegraphCreek Road, approx. 20 km east of #TelegraphCreekBC near "dry bridge". https://t.co/AZf76BV94e pic.twitter.com/Gzt5AZT9pT
— BV Lakes StikineDist (@TranBC_BVLDS) November 5, 2019
A geotechnical assessment is underway and clean-up will begin once the area is deemed safe for crews to work in.
brittany@terracestandard.com
