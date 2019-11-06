Crews and geotechnical engineers are on scene after a rockslide came down between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge, 19 kilometres east from Telegraph Creek, Tuesday morning. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Highway 51 to Telegraph Creek remains closed after rockslide

No injuries reported, geotechnical crews on scene

Highway 51 remains closed Wednesday after a rockslide cut off access to the only road leading into Telegraph Creek.

Crews and geotechnical engineers are on scene after a rockslide came down between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge, 19 kilometres east from Telegraph Creek, around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. A detour is not available at this time.

Ministry of Transportation officials say there are no reports of injuries, and communication lines for Telegraph Creek remain open.

A geotechnical assessment is underway and clean-up will begin once the area is deemed safe for crews to work in.

Location of the rockslide between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge. (Screenshot)

