Highway 51 to Telegraph Creek remains closed after rockslide

Highway 51 remains closed Wednesday after a rockslide cut off access to the only road leading into Telegraph Creek.

Crews and geotechnical engineers are on scene after a rockslide came down between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge, 19 kilometres east from Telegraph Creek, around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. A detour is not available at this time.

Ministry of Transportation officials say there are no reports of injuries, and communication lines for Telegraph Creek remain open.

A geotechnical assessment is underway and clean-up will begin once the area is deemed safe for crews to work in.

