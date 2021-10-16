High water advisories end in Lake Laberge, Southern Lakes

Flooding is seen encroaching on a cabin near Tagish on July 7. (Stephanie Newsome/Yukon News)

Water levels are decreasing by three centimetres a day in the regions

The high water advisories have ended for both Lake Laberge and the Southern Lakes region, Bennett, Tagish and Marsh Lake.

Water levels on Lake Laberge have fallen 138 centimetres since the July peak and have been decreasing at close to three centimetres per day over the last 10 days.

The rate of water decline has also fallen by three centimetres per day over the last 10 days in the Southern Lakes. Water levels have fallen more than 135 centimetres since the July peak.

With the incoming colder temperatures, snow accumulating at elevation and inflow into the Southern Lakes continues to decline.

Water levels on Bennett and Tagish lakes are below the minor flood threshold. Marsh Lake is now below the full supply level.

Since Marsh Lake is below the full supply level, Yukon Energy can begin regulating Marsh Lake with the Lewes control structure.

With the water level being regulated at Lewes, discharge from Marsh Lake and flows on the Yukon River will begin to decrease even more. Inflows to Lake Laberge from the Yukon River will decline significantly allowing water levels to drop more rapidly.

The Southern Lakes are expected to remain relatively stable through most of October before declining as inflows again drop below outflows at Lewes River control structure.

The high streamflow advisory for the Yukon River in Whitehorse has also ended.

Following the high water events, shorelines may have become destabilized and high water is always a hazard.

The public is being advised to exercise caution in and around high water, shorelines and riverbanks.

Conditions will continue to be monitored.

