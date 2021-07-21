The high streamflow advisory for the Yukon River at Carmacks has ended. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The high streamflow advisory for the Yukon River at Carmacks has ended. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

High streamflow advisory for the Yukon River at Carmacks has ended

Water levels on the Yukon River at Carmacks have been steadily dropping since July 3

The high streamflow advisory for the Yukon River at Carmacks has ended, according to a July 21 Emergency Coordination Centre press release.

Water levels peaked on the Yukon River at Carmacks at the end of June “above the level expected to occur once every 200 years on average and has been steadily dropping since July 3.”

The water level has dropped by over 90 centimetres and is expected to continue decreasing.

Upcoming forecasts show slightly above seasonal temperatures trending to seasonal by the weekend. Thunderstorms are in the forecast but rainfall accumulations are expected to be minimal in upstream basins.

Water levels on Lake Laberge have been decreasing since July 16. This indicates that “all inputs to the Yukon River at Carmacks are now decreasing.”

The public is being advised that high water events can cause riverbanks to destabilize and fast-moving water is always a hazard. People are reminded to continue using caution around streams and rivers this time of year.

Yukoners can find information on recovering from a flood on Yukon.ca.

