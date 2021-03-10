Health funding announced

Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory.

The funds will be provided this year towards 1Health, a platform that will include other virtual health tools like secure video-conferencing technology, secure messaging and file transfer, a patient portal and “remote patient monitoring technologies.”

“This investment will support the use of technology to increase access to care, bring it closer to home, and improve its delivery and coordination across Yukon. This is a very positive step forward in our effort to provide more accessible health care to all Yukoners,” said Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost in a statement.

Increasing digital access to services was one of the recommendations in the Putting People First report released last year that recommended 72 actions to reform healthcare in the territory.

“Now more than ever, Canadians need access to virtual care services to support their health. We are working with provinces and territories to rapidly deploy such services for Canadians, to ensure they can access the care they need, whenever they need them,” said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu in a statement.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Healthcare