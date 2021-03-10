Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Health funding announced

Federal government provides three million for virtual healthcare

The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory.

The funds will be provided this year towards 1Health, a platform that will include other virtual health tools like secure video-conferencing technology, secure messaging and file transfer, a patient portal and “remote patient monitoring technologies.”

“This investment will support the use of technology to increase access to care, bring it closer to home, and improve its delivery and coordination across Yukon. This is a very positive step forward in our effort to provide more accessible health care to all Yukoners,” said Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost in a statement.

Increasing digital access to services was one of the recommendations in the Putting People First report released last year that recommended 72 actions to reform healthcare in the territory.

“Now more than ever, Canadians need access to virtual care services to support their health. We are working with provinces and territories to rapidly deploy such services for Canadians, to ensure they can access the care they need, whenever they need them,” said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu in a statement.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Healthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Students in full-time classes next month, travel bubbles planned for spring

Just Posted

Premier Sandy Silver speaks to media about the Path Forward plan for the territory after the legislative question period on March 8. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Students in full-time classes next month, travel bubbles planned for spring

The Yukon government announced plans to relax pandemic measures during March 10’s COVID-19 update

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton sits on the opposition side of the legislative assembly on March 8 after announcing his resignation from the Liberal party earlier that day. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Don Hutton resigns from Liberal caucus; endorses NDP leadership

Hutton said his concerns about alcohol abuse and addictions have gone unaddressed

Education Minister Tracy McPhee speaks to media in Whitehorse on April 7, 2020. McPhee gave details on March 9 about the Yukon government’s new childcare subsidy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Affordable childcare subsidy will be provided to licensed daycares and applied to parent on April 1

“It’s as wide a net as we could cast in the first phase.”

Dr. Christine Schreyer, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus, whose main academic research is on language documentation, has created realistic new languages for several Hollywood blockbusters. (Submitted)
Film uses Yukon Indigenous language as inspiration for prehistoric dialect

Dr. Christine Schreyer gave a virtual talk on March 4 about inventing a new language for film

Chic Callas is seen in the maze he created at the Morley Street park in Riverdale in Whitehorse March 2, 2021. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News) Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News Chic Callas sits in the snow maze he created at the Morley Road park in Riverdale in Whitehorse March 2.
Snow brings new maze to park

Record snowfalls and the work of a Morley Road resident has brought… Continue reading

Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Health funding announced

Federal government provides three million for virtual healthcare

RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit have announced several Whitehorse arrests in their monthly crime reduction round-up for February. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
RCMP make four drug-related arrests

The Crime Reduction Unit observed two apparent drug transactions prior to arrests

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Public Health Nurse Angie Bartelen at the Yukon Convention Centre Clinic in Whitehorse on March 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
State of emergency extended for another 90 days

“Now we’re in a situation where we see the finish line.”

Dawson City city staff are asking residents for their input on a possible new recreation facility. (Yukon News file)
Rec centre consultation gets underway

As the City of Dawson looks at building a new recreation facility… Continue reading

The Yukon government says it is working towards finding a solution for Dawson area miners who may be impacted by City of Dawson plans and regulations. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Miner expresses frustration over town plan

Designation of claims changed to future planning

Team Yukon athletes wave flags at the 2012 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremony in Whitehorse. The 2022 event in Wood Buffalo, Alta., has been postponed indefinitely. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)
2022 Arctic Winter Games postponed indefinitely

Wood Buffalo, Alta., Host Society committed to rescheduling at a later date

Housing construction continues in the Whistle Bend subdivision in Whitehorse on Oct. 29, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Bureau of Statistics reports rising rents for Yukoners, falling revenues for businesses

The bureau has published several reports on the rental market and businesses affected by COVID-19

Council of Yukon First Nations grand chief Peter Johnston at the Yukon Forum in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. Johnston and Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn announced changes to the implementation of the Yukon First Nations Procurement Policy on March 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Third phase added to procurement policy implementation

Additional time added to prep for two provisions

Most Read