Haskap cider recalls

If you have a case of ciders sitting at home that you’ve picked up in the last month but haven’t drank, you might want to check the label.

Yukon Berry Farms is recalling their six-packs of Solstice Haskap Ciders and four-packs of Solstice Ciderworks Cider Fix with Haskap Cider sold anytime between Dec. 17 and Jan. 25.

According to a press release from the Yukon government, the recall was triggered after several of the cans were found to have deformed due to expansion.

These products should not be consumed as they may pose a health risk.

The Yukon Liquor Corporation is asking that licensees remove any product they have from their shelves.

Residents that own either of these products can return them to any Yukon Liquor Corporation store for a full refund.

