Hanley urges calm among parents awaiting COVID-19 communication

Yukon records 18 new cases and 53 recoveries on June 24

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced 18 new cases on June 24 and urged calm among parents. (Yukon News file)

In a June 24 COVID-19 case count update, Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, advised parents to remain calm as contact tracing happens among youth.

“We are working as hard as we can to provide advice to individuals on how they need to respond to a possible or known exposure to COVID-19. I understand that people are concerned, especially parents of young ones when there is what appears to be a delay in notification,” Hanley said.

“What is important to remember is that very young children do not get as ill as older folks. And, we need time to work through who are contacts and who are not.”

Hanley reiterated that anyone who is feeling ill should stay home and seek a test.

The Yukon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on June 24.

The territory’s active case count is now at 107, with recoveries.

The Yukon government did not release how many of the 18 cases are in Whitehorse versus the communities, citing ongoing investigating and contact tracing.

Fifty-three people have recovered since the beginning of this outbreak, officials say.

Hanley reiterated that anyone who is feeling ill should stay home and seek a test.

Frequent testing is key: officials

People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at 49A Waterfront Place everyday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rural Yukoners should contact their community health centre.

Test results are on a roughly 24-hour turnaround. Test results are available online.

Coronavirus