Hanley reports the Yukon’s eighth COVID-19 death

Another Yukoner has died because of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley reported on July 30.

“My sincerest sympathies are with the family of this individual who has passed,” said Hanley. “Until we see our vaccination rates increase further, we will continue to lose Yukoners to this disease.

“In this individual’s case, they were unvaccinated and had pre-existing conditions that contributed to their passing. This is another tragic example of how vaccination might have prevented a fatal outcome.”

The person who passed away was in their mid-40s.

The territory has had eight COVID-19 deaths since November 2020. Since June 1, there have been six deaths while 469 people have recovered from the virus.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were also reported by Hanley on July 30. Six are in Whitehorse and one is in rural Yukon. The number of active cases in the Yukon is currently 60.

Vaccination teams will be in communities through the third week of August.

Immunizers will be providing both first and second doses of Pfizer for youth born in 2009 and up to the age of 17. First and second doses of Moderna are available for those 18 and older.

People can book an appointment online, which is recommended, though walk-ins are still welcome. Immunizers ask that if you can’t attend an appointment to please notify the health centre so the vaccine is not wasted.

Testing continues to be a priority so health care responders can manage risk and outbreaks. People in Whitehorse experiencing symptoms can call the testing centre at 867-393-3083 or book online.

Those in communities should contact their local health centre. Testing turnaround times remain quick, 24 hours in the previous week, and negative results can now be accessed online.

Since March 22, 2020, the Yukon has had 603 cases of COVID-19. There have been 541 cases since June 1. This includes out of territory residents diagnosed in the Yukon and probable cases.

Out of territory individuals who were diagnosed in the Yukon are counted in the active count but not in the Yukon total case count as they are counted in their home jurisdiction.

