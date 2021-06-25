Hanley advises new gathering restrictions as Yukon reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

“Our public health system is significantly challenged right now and this measure will allow us to address where we are seeing our greatest risk,” Hanley says

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced 22 new COVID-19 cases for June 25 and new recommendations for gatherings. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon’s chief medical officer has advised informal gatherings capped at six people amid rising virus numbers.

“It is time to take a pause and slow down on social gatherings. For now, I would like all Yukoners to limit informal gatherings to a small number, regardless of vaccination status,” Hanley said in a statement.

Health officials are announcing 22 new cases of COVID-19 for June 25.

The Yukon now has 111 active cases. Seventy-one have recovered since the beginning of this outbreak.

The outbreak is mostly affecting unvaccinated adults, children and youth, Hanley says. Unvaccinated people are at “some risk,” and there is a high risk of spreading the virus at all social gatherings.

“Limiting our contacts for the next two weeks will help us take a pause and assess where we are,” Hanley said.

“Our public health system is significantly challenged right now and this measure will allow us to address where we are seeing our greatest risk.”

Hanley said health officials are expecting high daily case numbers for “a while yet.”

Getting tested

People experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at 49A Waterfront Place everyday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rural Yukoners should contact their community health centre.

Test results are on a roughly 24-hour turnaround. Test results are available online.

