Haines Pass avalanche kills two

Two people have died following a Dec. 30 avalanche at the Haines Pass.

In a press release dated Dec. 30, the Haines, Alaska volunteer fire department says the Haines Search and Rescue Company was notified at 1:38 p.m. (12:38 p.m. PST) that RCMP got a signal from an SOS emergency locator about 9.6 kilometers west of the Three Guardsmen mountain in the Haines Pass.

“Canadian authorities immediately coordinated the rescue operation and dispatched the Haines Junction Search and Rescue team, RCMP, emergency support and a rescue helicopter to the scene,” according to the release.

Shortly after arriving, authorities reported one of the three skiers involved was in their care. The other two were confirmed to have died.

Names have not been released as next of kin are being notified.

Arrangements will be made to transport their bodies back home to the United States, the fire department stated.

“Our prayers are with all members of their families and our hearts are broken in their loss.”

In a Facebook post where the press release was shared, officials with the Haines Avalanche Centre extended its condolences to the families as well.

“It’s a very sad day in Haines. Our love and support goes out to the families involved. Avalanche Canada is on site to gather information about the avalanche itself, and will be sharing more details pertaining to public safety if they can. We will share any new details as they become available.”

More to come…

Previous story
Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition releases new ‘Surviving in Yukon’ guide

Just Posted

Haines Pass avalanche kills two

Two people have died following a Dec. 30 avalanche at the Haines… Continue reading

Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition releases new ‘Surviving in Yukon’ guide

The associated HelpSeeker app is coming in February

Scaled back kettle campaign brings in $20,000 for the Salvation Army

Officials say the money will go to outreach work

Low-level mineral exploration system proposed for entire territory next year

The plan is being pitched in order to streamline the process, reduce confusion

Dawson City gets its sanctioned ice bridge for Christmas

Work on the bridge wrapped up on Dec. 23

Editor’s pick: 9 big stories in 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, here are some of the major stories that made news this year (in no particular order).

Dozens of riders take part in 5+ Hours of Light Fat Bike Festival

“This year I think people knew it was good conditions, so they all decided to come”

Firework maestros brighten up the Whitehorse sky

‘For us it’s an art form’

Yukonomist: Our fake fur Queen

The Queen says she won’t be using anymore real fur

Yukon team prepares for 2020 Canadian Junior Curling Championships

“We’re just going to have fun and compete and get some more experience for the younger girls”

Most Read