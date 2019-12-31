Haines Pass avalanche kills two

Two people have died following a Dec. 30 avalanche at the Haines Pass.

In a press release dated Dec. 30, the Haines, Alaska volunteer fire department says the Haines Search and Rescue Company was notified at 1:38 p.m. (12:38 p.m. PST) that RCMP got a signal from an SOS emergency locator about 9.6 kilometers west of the Three Guardsmen mountain in the Haines Pass.

“Canadian authorities immediately coordinated the rescue operation and dispatched the Haines Junction Search and Rescue team, RCMP, emergency support and a rescue helicopter to the scene,” according to the release.

Shortly after arriving, authorities reported one of the three skiers involved was in their care. The other two were confirmed to have died.

Names have not been released as next of kin are being notified.

Arrangements will be made to transport their bodies back home to the United States, the fire department stated.

“Our prayers are with all members of their families and our hearts are broken in their loss.”

In a Facebook post where the press release was shared, officials with the Haines Avalanche Centre extended its condolences to the families as well.

“It’s a very sad day in Haines. Our love and support goes out to the families involved. Avalanche Canada is on site to gather information about the avalanche itself, and will be sharing more details pertaining to public safety if they can. We will share any new details as they become available.”

